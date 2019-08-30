Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) and Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Drug Manufacturers – Major. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heron Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.80 N/A -2.47 0.00 Amgen Inc. 184 5.27 N/A 12.53 14.89

Table 1 demonstrates Heron Therapeutics Inc. and Amgen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -40.4% Amgen Inc. 0.00% 61.4% 12.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.46 beta means Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 46.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Amgen Inc. has a 1.17 beta which is 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Heron Therapeutics Inc. are 4.4 and 4.1 respectively. Its competitor Amgen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Heron Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Amgen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Heron Therapeutics Inc. and Amgen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Amgen Inc. 0 4 5 2.56

Heron Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $48.33, and a 157.76% upside potential. Competitively Amgen Inc. has an average price target of $216.44, with potential upside of 4.57%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Heron Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Amgen Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Heron Therapeutics Inc. and Amgen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 80.1%. About 0.13% of Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Amgen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heron Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -7.92% -1.75% -35.36% -51.22% -32.77% Amgen Inc. 6.15% 0.12% 5.93% 0.93% -2.12% -4.16%

For the past year Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Amgen Inc.

Summary

Amgen Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Heron Therapeutics Inc.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The companyÂ’s product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single subcutaneous injection. It offers SUSTOL (granisetron) extended-release injection for the prevention of acute and delayed chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) associated with moderately emetogenic chemotherapy, or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide combination chemotherapy regimens. The company is also developing CINVANTI (HTX-019), a neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist for the prevention of CINV; and HTX-011, which is in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of post-operative pain. The company was formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Heron Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2014. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The companyÂ’s products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary artery diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Erenumab for the prevention of migraine. Its products also comprise Blincyto to treat patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; Kyprolis, a proteasome inhibitor for the treatment of multiple myeloma and small-cell lung cancer; Nplate, a thrombopoietic compound; AMJEVITA to treat psoriatic arthritis and polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, as well as ankylosing spondylitis and rheumatoid arthritis; ABP 215 for biosimilar candidates; and ABP 980 to treat human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-positive early breast cancer. The companyÂ’s marketed products include Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Aranesp to treat anemia; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells; NEUPOGEN, a recombinant-methionyl human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor; and IMLYGIC to treat various cancer cells. It serves pharmaceutical wholesale distributors; and physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies, as well as consumers. The company has collaborative agreements with Pfizer Inc.; UCB; Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Array BioPharma Inc.; Syngene International Limited; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.