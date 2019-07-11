Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) Reaches $18.37 After 9.00% Down Move; Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) Has 0.64 Sentiment

The stock of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $18.37. About 311,309 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.81; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES LTD HRR.AX – AWARDS KEY TAILINGS MINING CONTRACTS; 28/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING FOR COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF HTX-011; 19/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics: HTX-011 Achieved All Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 26/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $50; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3% of Heron Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 2.5% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives – a Cornish cornucopiaThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $1.47 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $16.72 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HRTX worth $132.03 million less.

Salisbury Bancorp Inc (SAL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.79, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 7 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 11 sold and reduced their holdings in Salisbury Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database reported: 214,771 shares, down from 233,824 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Salisbury Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 9 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.67 earnings per share, down 24.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.25% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Heron Therapeutics had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of HRTX in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. Northland Capital maintained the shares of HRTX in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 22. Cowen & Co maintained Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. Northland Capital maintained the shares of HRTX in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $1.47 billion. The companyÂ’s product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single subcutaneous injection. It currently has negative earnings. It offers SUSTOL extended-release injection for the prevention of acute and delayed chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) associated with moderately emetogenic chemotherapy, or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide combination chemotherapy regimens.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. The company has market cap of $108.70 million. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. It has a 11.83 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Eidelman Virant Capital holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. for 31,254 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 23,216 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Focused Wealth Management Inc has 0.04% invested in the company for 2,942 shares. The Michigan-based Clenar Muke Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 24,443 shares.