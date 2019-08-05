Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) Reaches $16.13 After 3.00% Up Move; Portland Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Stake By $4.57 Million

The stock of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.13. About 293,919 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 21/03/2018 – INFORM P LYKOS SA LYKr.AT SAYS WINS MANAGEMENT OF HERON’S CUSTOMERS’ BILLS SINCE MARCH 1ST; 28/03/2018 – Heron’s Woodlawn Project on Track for Year-end Commissioning; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives – a Cornish cornucopia; 15/03/2018 Heron Preston Drops Vladimir Putin T-shirt in Moscow; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss $52.3M; 04/04/2018 – Work Capital Announces New Partnership with the Heron Foundation; 19/04/2018 – Heron’s Drilling Delivers Massive Sulphide lntercepts at G2 and Lisa Lenses; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 2.5% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING HTX-011 WERE OPIOID-FREE THROUGH 72 HOURS AFTER SURGERY; 07/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Receipt of Issue Notifications for Three New Patents for IV MeloxicamThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.34 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $16.61 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HRTX worth $40.14M more.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased Bank N S Halifax (BNS) stake by 23.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 86,190 shares as Bank N S Halifax (BNS)’s stock declined 2.52%. The Portland Investment Counsel Inc holds 278,980 shares with $14.85M value, down from 365,170 last quarter. Bank N S Halifax now has $62.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $51.78. About 182,524 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS BEEN IN TALKS WITH CANADIAN, MEXICAN GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS OVER NAFTA; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEES MORE AUTOMATION DRIVING PRODUCTIVITY GAINS; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Scotiabank beats earnings expectations; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO STILL `OPTIMISTIC’ ON MORTGAGE GROWTH FOR YEAR; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SEES CYBERSECURITY AS KEY PRIORITY FOR INDUSTRY; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan’s Cathay Financial scraps plan to buy Bank of Nova Scotia’s Malaysia unit; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SAYS NO SIGNS CLIENTS AT RISK FROM CYBER ATTACKS; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS COST-CUTTING A YEAR AHEAD OF SCHEDULE; 23/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.65B for 9.52 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: Turn the TFSA into Your Cash Machine With These Proven Dividend-Growth Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 03, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS): Is This Stock Too Cheap to Ignore? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS): A Cheap Stock to Buy or Stay Away From? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “2 Terrific Bank Stocks to Buy and Forget About for 20 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “This Is the Bank Stock to Choose in July – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.68 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% EPS growth.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. The companyÂ’s product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single subcutaneous injection. It currently has negative earnings. It offers SUSTOL extended-release injection for the prevention of acute and delayed chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) associated with moderately emetogenic chemotherapy, or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide combination chemotherapy regimens.

More notable recent Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HRTX, PVTL, RMED and ZUO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HRTX, STG, PVTL and GTT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Incredibly Cheap Biotech Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Heron Therapeutics has $55 highest and $40 lowest target. $49.75’s average target is 208.43% above currents $16.13 stock price. Heron Therapeutics had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) rating on Monday, February 25. Northland Capital has “Buy” rating and $55 target. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, June 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, February 22.