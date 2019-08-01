Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) EPS Estimated At $-0.68; Shorts at Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD) Raised By 0.26%

Analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report $-0.68 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 25.93% from last quarter’s $-0.54 EPS. After having $-0.80 EPS previously, Heron Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -15.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $17.82. About 112,575 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES -CONTRACTS REGARDING PROVISION OF EQUIPMENT SUPPLY AND MINING SERVICES AT ITS WOODLAWN ZINC-COPPER PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics: HTX-011 Achieved All Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING HTX-011 WERE OPIOID-FREE THROUGH 72 HOURS AFTER SURGERY; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES LTD HRR.AX – AWARDS KEY TAILINGS MINING CONTRACTS; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – NDA FILING FOR HTX-011 TARGETED FOR H2 2018; 15/03/2018 Heron Preston Drops Vladimir Putin T-shirt in Moscow

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc (NASDAQ:MPVD) had an increase of 0.26% in short interest. MPVD’s SI was 492,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.26% from 491,100 shares previously. With 116,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Mountain Province Diamonds Inc (NASDAQ:MPVD)’s short sellers to cover MPVD’s short positions. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.0228 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9228. About 5,620 shares traded. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) has declined 64.00% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MPVD News: 10/05/2018 – Mountain Province Diamond 1Q EPS C$0.00; 29/05/2018 – Mountain Province Diamonds Joins Canadamark™; 30/05/2018 – Mountain Province Diamonds Recovery of 95 Carat Gem Diamond; 29/05/2018 – MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS INC MPVD.TO – ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS ENTERED INTO AN UNDERSTANDING WITH DOMINION DIAMOND MINES ULC; 10/05/2018 – MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS INC – QTRLY TOTAL SALES OF $67 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Mountain Province Diamonds Provides Full Drilling Results From the Southwest Corridor At the Gahcho Kué Mine; 16/03/2018 – MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS-MOU CONTEMPLATES INCORPORATING PROPERTIES OWNED BY KENNADY DIAMONDS INC INTO GAHCHO KUÉ JOINT VENTURE; 15/05/2018 – Mountain Province Diamonds Announces The Appointment Of Stuart Brown As Incoming President And CEO; 26/03/2018 – MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS INC – FOR 2018, CASH COSTS OF PRODUCTION PER TONNE, NET OF CAPITALIZED STRIPPING, HAVE BEEN REVISED TO $76 FROM $77; 16/03/2018 – MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS SIGNS NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH DE BEERS REGARDING KENNADY DIAMONDS RE

Heron Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single subcutaneous injection. It currently has negative earnings. It offers SUSTOL extended-release injection for the prevention of acute and delayed chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) associated with moderately emetogenic chemotherapy, or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide combination chemotherapy regimens.

Among 3 analysts covering Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Heron Therapeutics had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Northland Capital. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Cowen & Co maintained Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $40 target. The stock of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 11. Cowen & Co maintained Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) rating on Friday, February 22. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $54 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy” on Monday, February 25.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., a diamond mining company, focuses on mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company has market cap of $190.18 million. The companyÂ’s primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000.

