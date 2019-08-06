Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) EPS Estimated At $-0.68; Ryerson Holding Has 1.18 Sentiment

Analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report $-0.68 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 25.93% from last quarter’s $-0.54 EPS. After having $-0.80 EPS previously, Heron Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -15.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.76. About 22,146 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 04/04/2018 – Work Capital Announces New Partnership with the Heron Foundation; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN – ACQUIRED GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT & MARKETING RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS TO BRING TO MARKET FAST-ACTING MELOXICAM AS PROPOSED NON-NARCOTIC ANALGESIC; 19/03/2018 – HERON: HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY & KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 14/05/2018 – Carillon Tower Advisers Buys 1.8% of Heron Therapeutics; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 23/04/2018 – INN Daily: Heron Resources: EM Drill Targets Identified at Peelwood Project; 02/04/2018 – Heron Preston on Breaking the Rules; 26/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $50; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk

Ryerson Holding Corp (RYI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.40, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 47 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 40 trimmed and sold positions in Ryerson Holding Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 13.30 million shares, down from 13.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ryerson Holding Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 32 Increased: 33 New Position: 14.

Among 3 analysts covering Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Heron Therapeutics has $55 highest and $40 lowest target. $49.75’s average target is 196.84% above currents $16.76 stock price. Heron Therapeutics had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cowen & Co maintained Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Northland Capital maintained Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) rating on Monday, March 11. Northland Capital has “Buy” rating and $55 target.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $1.33 billion. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single subcutaneous injection. It currently has negative earnings. It offers SUSTOL extended-release injection for the prevention of acute and delayed chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) associated with moderately emetogenic chemotherapy, or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide combination chemotherapy regimens.

Towle & Co holds 2.18% of its portfolio in Ryerson Holding Corporation for 2.24 million shares. Penn Capital Management Co Inc owns 346,173 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Globeflex Capital L P has 0.25% invested in the company for 135,967 shares. The Ohio-based Bowling Portfolio Management Llc has invested 0.19% in the stock. Luminus Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 778,913 shares.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Brazil. The company has market cap of $247.18 million. The firm offers a line of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubes. It has a 1.96 P/E ratio. It also provides value-added processing and fabrication services ranging from sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, and rolling shell plate to radius and beveling; and processing materials.

The stock decreased 12.04% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 2,252 shares traded. Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) has declined 33.11% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical RYI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Ryerson Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYI); 02/05/2018 – Ryerson Holding 1Q EPS 28c; 04/04/2018 – RYERSON HOLDING CORP – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 11/05/2018 – Penn Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Ryerson Holding; 05/03/2018 Ryerson Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 05/03/2018 – Ryerson Holding 4Q Rev $810.6M; 03/04/2018 – Ryerson Anticipates Higher Tons Sold and Avg Selling Prices Compared to Both Prior Qtr and Prior Yr Periods; 02/05/2018 – Ryerson Holding 1Q Rev $941.3M; 04/04/2018 – RYERSON BUYS FANELLO INDUSTRIES; 03/04/2018 – Ryerson Holding Sees 1Q Rev $930M-$950M

