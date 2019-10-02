Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) EPS Estimated At $-0.61; Shorts at GENTERA SAB DE CV ORDINARY SHARES MEXIC (CMPRF) Raised By 0.27%

Analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report $-0.61 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 24.49% from last quarter’s $-0.49 EPS. After having $-0.63 EPS previously, Heron Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -3.17% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.87% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.59. About 1.56M shares traded or 88.06% up from the average. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 26/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 Heron Preston Drops Vladimir Putin T-shirt in Moscow; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Intends to Use Offering Proceeds for Commercial Launch of HTX-011, Marketing of Sustol and Cinvanti; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.81; 18/05/2018 – Cornish cornucopia: Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine); 28/03/2018 – Heron’s Woodlawn Project on Track for Year-end Commissioning; 26/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $50; 19/03/2018 – HERON: HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY & KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

GENTERA SAB DE CV ORDINARY SHARES MEXIC (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) had an increase of 0.27% in short interest. CMPRF’s SI was 1.30 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.27% from 1.30M shares previously. It closed at $0.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gentera, S.A. B. de C. V. provides financial services and products in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers working capital loans to entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial women; commercial loans; consumer and mortgage loans; and residential mortgages, as well as accepts demand and time deposits, and debt securities issued. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides life, health, and damage insurance products; water service, multilevel, telephone bill, electricity bill, and cable or satellite TV bill payment services, as well as cell phone airtime purchase services; financial education services; and domestic and international remittances, courier and parcel services, and currency exchange services.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single subcutaneous injection. It currently has negative earnings. It offers SUSTOL extended-release injection for the prevention of acute and delayed chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) associated with moderately emetogenic chemotherapy, or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide combination chemotherapy regimens.