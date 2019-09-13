Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) At $20.51 Forms Bottom; GP Strategies Has 1.07 Sentiment

GP Strategies Corp (GPX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.35, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 30 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 28 sold and reduced their stakes in GP Strategies Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 14.16 million shares, down from 14.38 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding GP Strategies Corp in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 18 Increased: 21 New Position: 9.

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.61 earnings per share, down 24.49% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.49 per share. After $-0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% EPS growth.

Sagard Capital Partners Management Corp holds 100% of its portfolio in GP Strategies Corporation for 3.64 million shares. Cove Street Capital Llc owns 2.13 million shares or 4.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma has 1.83% invested in the company for 425,378 shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 0.75% in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 123,000 shares.

Analysts await GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GPX’s profit will be $3.89M for 14.12 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by GP Strategies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

GP Strategies Corporation provides customized training solutions focused on performance improvement initiatives worldwide. The company has market cap of $219.46 million. The firm operates through four business divisions: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. It has a 30.21 P/E ratio. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, e-learning, system hosting, and training business process outsourcing and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial, and other industries, as well as to government agencies; and vocational skills training and human capital management services.

