Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) is a company in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.39% of all Drug Manufacturers – Major’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.13% of Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.40% of all Drug Manufacturers – Major companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Heron Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -49.20% -40.40% Industry Average 46.28% 47.03% 14.50%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Heron Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Heron Therapeutics Inc. N/A 21 0.00 Industry Average 3.16B 6.82B 21.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Heron Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.00 3.59 2.75

Heron Therapeutics Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $48.33, suggesting a potential upside of 160.12%. As a group, Drug Manufacturers – Major companies have a potential upside of 66.64%. With higher possible upside potential for Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors, research analysts think Heron Therapeutics Inc. is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Heron Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heron Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -7.92% -1.75% -35.36% -51.22% -32.77% Industry Average 2.31% 2.07% 6.28% 11.52% 12.50% 19.49%

For the past year Heron Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Heron Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.1. Competitively, Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.57 and has 3.26 Quick Ratio. Heron Therapeutics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Heron Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.46 and its 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.08 which is 7.74% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Heron Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The companyÂ’s product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single subcutaneous injection. It offers SUSTOL (granisetron) extended-release injection for the prevention of acute and delayed chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) associated with moderately emetogenic chemotherapy, or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide combination chemotherapy regimens. The company is also developing CINVANTI (HTX-019), a neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist for the prevention of CINV; and HTX-011, which is in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of post-operative pain. The company was formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Heron Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2014. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.