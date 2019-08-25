Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) and Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) and Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heron Therapeutics Inc. 21 11.87 N/A -2.47 0.00 Grifols S.A. 20 0.00 N/A 0.60 37.96

Table 1 highlights Heron Therapeutics Inc. and Grifols S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Heron Therapeutics Inc. and Grifols S.A.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -40.4% Grifols S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Heron Therapeutics Inc. and Grifols S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Grifols S.A. 1 0 0 1.00

Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 178.08% and an $48.33 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Grifols S.A. is $19.5, which is potential -8.96% downside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Heron Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Grifols S.A., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.84% of Grifols S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.13% of Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heron Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -7.92% -1.75% -35.36% -51.22% -32.77% Grifols S.A. 1.07% 8.95% 20.17% 20.81% 4.84% 23.97%

For the past year Heron Therapeutics Inc. has -32.77% weaker performance while Grifols S.A. has 23.97% stronger performance.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The companyÂ’s product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single subcutaneous injection. It offers SUSTOL (granisetron) extended-release injection for the prevention of acute and delayed chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) associated with moderately emetogenic chemotherapy, or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide combination chemotherapy regimens. The company is also developing CINVANTI (HTX-019), a neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist for the prevention of CINV; and HTX-011, which is in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of post-operative pain. The company was formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Heron Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2014. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Grifols, S.A., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company specializes in providing infusion solutions, nutrition products, and medical devices for use in hospitals and clinics. It operates through four segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, and Raw Materials and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use, including the reception, analysis, quarantine, classification, fractionation, and purification of plasma; and sells and distributes end products. This segment offers plasma products, such as IVIG, Factor VIII, A1PI, and albumin; and intramuscular immunoglobulins, ATIII, Factor IX, and plasma thromboplastin components. The Diagnostic segment focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing in vitro diagnostics products comprising analytical instruments, reagents, software, and related products for use in clinical and blood bank laboratories. This segment serves blood donation centers, clinical analysis laboratories, and hospital immunohematology services. The Hospital segment manufactures and installs products used by hospitals consisting of parenteral solutions, and enteral and parenteral nutritional fluids. The Raw Materials and Others segment sells intermediate biological products; and renders manufacturing services to third party companies. The company also offers engineering services. Its products and services are used by healthcare providers to diagnose and treat patients with hemophilia, immune deficiencies, infectious diseases, and other medical conditions. The company serves hospitals and clinics, group purchasing organizations, governments, and other distributors through sales representatives, marketing partners, and third-party distributors. Grifols, S.A. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.