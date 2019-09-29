Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Shares Declined While Rock Springs Capital Management LP Decreased Its Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Has Boosted by Tiger Eye Capital Llc

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 60.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 5,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 14,632 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.71 million, up from 9,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.95M shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ON APRIL 27, 2018, COMPANY ESTABLISHED A COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 20/05/2018 – Inside Seattle’s Amazon Tax and Showdown Over Housing (Podcast); 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado courts global food retailers with robot army; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 30/04/2018 – Amazon: Can Design Make It a More ‘Human’ Experience? — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive Amazon’s Tim Stone is in. Vollero is out; 25/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says it’s right that big companies are scrutinized; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 28/04/2018 – Paytm chief wants to challenge Flipkart, Amazon at home; 05/03/2018 – After Losing China, Jeff Bezos Really Wants to Win in India

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 91.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $558,000, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56B market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $19.6. About 578,653 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 15/05/2018 – Bridger Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives – a Cornish cornucopia; 19/03/2018 – HERON: NDA FILING TARGETED FOR 2H 2018; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Acquired Global Marketing Rights for a Fast-Acting Meloxicam as Non-Narcotic Analgesic; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – NDA FILING FOR HTX-011 TARGETED FOR H2 2018; 02/04/2018 – Heron Preston on Breaking the Rules; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 16/04/2018 – Recro Pharma to Present IV Meloxicam Data at the 43rd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting; 04/04/2018 – Work Capital Announces New Partnership with the Heron Foundation; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY FEWER HTX-011 PATIENTS EXPERIENCED SEVERE PAIN AT ANY TIME

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scotia Cap holds 1.14% or 49,485 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc holds 1.67% or 1,579 shares. Oppenheimer & has invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Academy Cap Management Tx holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 323 shares. Cambridge Invest Advisors, a Iowa-based fund reported 73,792 shares. Chesley Taft And Associates Limited Liability Corporation reported 16,589 shares. Scholtz Ltd Llc invested 5.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clark Capital Inc stated it has 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wright Investors Service owns 4,364 shares for 3.15% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 1.75% or 79,764 shares. 253 are held by Newfocus Fin Gru Ltd Liability Corp. Founders Cap Mngmt Limited Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 53 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gru Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fca Tx invested in 330 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Moab Capital Prns Ltd Liability reported 5,699 shares or 3.5% of all its holdings.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $480.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anaplan Inc by 114,810 shares to 46,598 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,099 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon announces Toronto fulfillment center – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) digital assistant Alexa gets into your head – Live Trading News” published on September 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Smart TVs Are the Most Important Front in the Platform Wars – Motley Fool” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “21 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock on the Google Parent’s 21st Birthday – The Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon signs multiyear deal with ‘Fleabag’ creator – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 178,500 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $86.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Homology Medicines Inc by 55,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI).

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.61 EPS, down 24.49% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.49 per share. After $-0.63 actual EPS reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Heron: In The Middle Of Every Difficulty Lies Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HRTX CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors That Approximately 2 Weeks Remain to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Heron Therapeutics, Inc. â€” HRTX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shareholders Booked A 57% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.