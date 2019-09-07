Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Shareholder Tang Capital Management Lowered Holding by $1.79 Million as Market Value Declined; Smith A O Com (AOS) Holding Upped by Donaldson Capital Management Llc

Tang Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc sold 74,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 5.74M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.39M, down from 5.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 420,596 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 28/03/2018 – Heron’s Woodlawn Project on Track for Year-end Commissioning; 30/05/2018 – SEDOR PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS CO HAS GRANTED LOS ALTOS AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR CAPTISOL-ENABLED MELOXICAM FOR THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 2.5% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 22/05/2018 – Heron Awards Key Tailings Mining Contracts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heron Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTX); 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES -CONTRACTS REGARDING PROVISION OF EQUIPMENT SUPPLY AND MINING SERVICES AT ITS WOODLAWN ZINC-COPPER PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – Heron’s Drilling Delivers Massive Sulphide lntercepts at G2 and Lisa Lenses

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Smith A O Com (AOS) by 337.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 39,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 51,366 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 11,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Smith A O Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 997,825 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 78,341 shares. Sun Life Fincl invested in 0% or 240 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Management Equity Research Incorporated has 0.13% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Bnp Paribas Asset reported 70,206 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tru Advsr has 0.56% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Laffer accumulated 36,128 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Gru Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 88,793 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 0.01% or 31,313 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp accumulated 0% or 839 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Stifel Finance holds 0.02% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 133,884 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 21,966 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 1,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 154,997 shares.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Hagens Berman Alerts AO Smith (AOS) Investors to New Securities Fraud Class Action, Investors Who Suffered $200,000+ Losses Should Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Ascena Retail Group, AO Smith Corporation, and Grubhub and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc Com (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6,386 shares to 10,485 shares, valued at $557,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 20,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,204 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.61 EPS, down 24.49% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.49 per share. After $-0.63 actual EPS reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biotech Stocks With Major Catalysts in April – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Will Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Breakeven? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Game-changer of a call on Heron Therapeutics? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Heron Could Be The Next Home Run In Combating The Opiodemic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.