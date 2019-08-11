Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Shareholder Tang Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position as Market Value Declined; Palestra Capital Management Boosted Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $39.74 Million

Tang Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc sold 74,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 5.74 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.39 million, down from 5.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.04. About 1.03 million shares traded or 25.96% up from the average. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 22/05/2018 – Heron Awards Key Tailings Mining Contracts; 16/04/2018 – Recro Pharma to Present IV Meloxicam Data at the 43rd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Heron’s G2 Lens Delivers Strong Metallurgical Results; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN ACQUIRED RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS ON MELOXICAM; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND RECENT CORPORATE PROGRESS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heron Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTX); 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY FEWER HTX-011 PATIENTS EXPERIENCED SEVERE PAIN AT ANY TIME; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine)

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 34.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 213,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 841,440 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.26M, up from 627,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $177.7. About 1.73 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $6,429 activity. $100,546 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) was bought by Scanlon Jennifer F.. $858,097 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) was sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Capital Management owns 362 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 127,714 shares. 670 were accumulated by Psagot House. Asset Management One Communication Limited invested 0.16% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Canandaigua Bank And Tru Company holds 0.88% or 24,666 shares. Moreover, Garrison Bradford And Assocs has 0.4% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Co accumulated 40,000 shares. 15,163 were reported by Federated Investors Pa. 2,175 were accumulated by Kcm Advsrs Ltd. Department Mb Fin Financial Bank N A invested in 0.01% or 404 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Marketfield Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 3.88% or 48,920 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation accumulated 9,305 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Pacific Invest Mgmt Comm stated it has 0.13% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Hills Fincl Bank Company has 10,782 shares.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 719,385 shares to 3.16M shares, valued at $126.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 77,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 752,790 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Commentary: The Complexity Of Owning Or Leasing Freight Cars – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “U.S. Rail Volumes Continue Dip – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Norfolk Southern successfully rolls out TOP21 precision scheduled railroading operating plan – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Shippers Want More Changes To Demurrage And Accessorial Charges – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.