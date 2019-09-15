Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Shareholder Emory University Boosted Position by $765,774 as Market Valuation Declined; Sphera Funds Management LTD Trimmed Its Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 38.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 28,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84 million, down from 73,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 1.06M shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 18/04/2018 – $SRPT competitor -; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 23/05/2018 – Sarepta Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Golodirsen; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.1% Position in Sarepta; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS TO SUBMIT NDA FOR SRP-4053; 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA TO SUBMIT NDA FOR ACCELERATED OK FOR GOLODIRSEN; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line

Emory University increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 49.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 42,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The institutional investor held 129,020 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40M, up from 86,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. It closed at $20.51 lastly. It is down 51.22% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 11/04/2018 – MYLAN ACQUIRED RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS ON MELOXICAM; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 CINV FRANCHISE NET PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – New Heron Drilling Program to Expand Shallow Resources at Woodlawn; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine); 19/04/2018 – Heron’s Drilling Delivers Massive Sulphide lntercepts at G2 and Lisa Lenses; 19/03/2018 – Heron’s pain drug nails PhIII, prepping the company for NDA later this year $HRTX @BrittanyMeiling; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Intends to Use Offering Proceeds for Commercial Launch of HTX-011, Marketing of Sustol and Cinvanti; 14/05/2018 – GERMAN DEFENCE MINISTER VON DER LEYEN SAYS MINISTRY WILL SOON SEND LAWMAKERS NOTIFICATION ABOUT PLAN TO LEASE ISRAELI-BUILT HERON-TP SURVEILLANCE DRONES

Since August 12, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.55 million activity. The insider BEHRENS M KATHLEEN bought $219,950. The insider Barry Richard bought $159,250. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $173,480 was made by BONNEY MICHAEL W on Monday, September 9.

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.34 EPS, down 16.52% or $0.19 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-3.74 actual EPS reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $731.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 89,500 shares to 336,800 shares, valued at $44.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 95,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 530,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Magic Software Enterprises L (NASDAQ:MGIC).