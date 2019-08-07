Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Shareholder Broadfin Capital Has Lifted Position by $2.13 Million; Brahman Capital Trimmed Its Nrg Energy (NRG) Stake by $75.04 Million; Market Value Declined

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 74.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 88,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 207,998 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 119,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.59. About 707,396 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 02/04/2018 – Heron Preston on Breaking the Rules; 14/05/2018 – GERMAN DEFENCE MINISTER VON DER LEYEN SAYS MINISTRY WILL SOON SEND LAWMAKERS NOTIFICATION ABOUT PLAN TO LEASE ISRAELI-BUILT HERON-TP SURVEILLANCE DRONES; 19/03/2018 – Heron’s pain drug nails PhIII, prepping the company for NDA later this year $HRTX @BrittanyMeiling; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 30/05/2018 – SEDOR PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS CO HAS GRANTED LOS ALTOS AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR CAPTISOL-ENABLED MELOXICAM FOR THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA; 14/05/2018 – Carillon Tower Advisers Buys 1.8% of Heron Therapeutics; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND RECENT CORPORATE PROGRESS; 19/03/2018 – HERON: NDA FILING TARGETED FOR 2H 2018; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine); 22/05/2018 – Heron Awards Key Tailings Mining Contracts

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 1.79M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 6.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.95 million, down from 8.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $33.28. About 2.55M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c; 05/04/2018 – NRG Energy Withdraws Nomination of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell for Board, No Other Nominee Named in Place; 18/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Apr-2017. (published 31-Jan); 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – EXPECTS INTEREST SAVINGS OVER REMAINING LIFE OF LOAN TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $47 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG); 23/03/2018 – GENON IN AMENDMENT TO COOPERATION PACT WITH NRG ON REFUNDS; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: MATTHEW CARTER AND HEATHER COX; 19/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Vermont accumulated 79 shares. American Gp Inc has invested 0.02% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 160,330 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Synovus holds 0% or 306 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc stated it has 18,957 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Td Asset Management owns 311,547 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 606,934 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 20,965 shares. Eqis Cap Management holds 26,718 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Net Lc has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Cambridge Investment Rech invested 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Westpac Bk Corp holds 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 20,759 shares. Regions Corporation invested in 98 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr stated it has 17.88 million shares.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97 billion and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56M shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $27.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

