Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Shareholder Broadfin Capital Has Increased Its Stake by $2.13 Million; Block H & R (HRB) Position Has Raised by Cognios Capital Llc

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 13,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 99,036 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 85,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56 billion market cap company. It closed at $27.47 lastly. It is down 10.45% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 14/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – H&R REIT TO SELL MAJORITY OF U.S. RETAIL PORTFOLIO FOR U.S. $633 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – AHL REDUCED DNKN, SERV, HRB, SAFM, DPZ IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.40 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK 3Q LOSS CONT OPS $1.16/SHR, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.19; 18/04/2018 – Filing an extension? Don’t forget IRS tax payment; 17/04/2018 – H&R BLOCK NAMES VINOO VIJAY AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 05/03/2018 H & R Block Inc expected to post a loss of $1.29 a share – summary; 07/03/2018 – H&R Block Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: H&R GMBH & CO. KGAA: ROBUST PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, AS EXPECTED; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT – MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF H&R WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE ALL ASPECTS OF BUSINESS ON AN ONGOING BASIS

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 74.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 88,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 207,998 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 119,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. About 988,109 shares traded or 19.17% up from the average. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 14/05/2018 – Carillon Tower Advisers Buys 1.8% of Heron Therapeutics; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 14/05/2018 – GERMAN DEFENCE MINISTER VON DER LEYEN SAYS MINISTRY WILL SOON SEND LAWMAKERS NOTIFICATION ABOUT PLAN TO LEASE ISRAELI-BUILT HERON-TP SURVEILLANCE DRONES; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery; 26/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $50; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – NDA FILING FOR HTX-011 TARGETED FOR H2 2018; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 CINV FRANCHISE NET PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,099 shares to 7,275 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cms Energy Corp Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:CMS) by 41,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,646 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.11% or 22,487 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.38% or 35,900 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com accumulated 0% or 2,753 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Trust Department has invested 0.01% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Comerica Bancorp accumulated 0.01% or 45,108 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 62,183 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 1.44M shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 8,986 shares. Park Corp Oh has 11,741 shares. Legal General Gp Plc accumulated 1.40 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 1.38 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pzena Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 9,535 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Com (Trc) has 0.02% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Strs Ohio has 122,540 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 0.18% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 4.55 million shares.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $484.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novelion Therapeutics Inc by 500,000 shares to 729,301 shares, valued at $897,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Optinose Inc by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 585,600 shares, and cut its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc.