Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Shareholder Bridger Management Has Lowered Position; Eog Res (EOG) Holder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Declined

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 21.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 8,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 29,309 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, down from 37,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $81.86. About 1.49M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 446,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 2.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.77 million, down from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $18.92. About 154,182 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 19/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics: HTX-011 Achieved All Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 CINV FRANCHISE NET PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 23/04/2018 – INN Daily: Heron Resources: EM Drill Targets Identified at Peelwood Project; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 15/05/2018 – Bridger Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 14/05/2018 – Carillon Tower Advisers Buys 1.8% of Heron Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Acquired Global Marketing Rights for a Fast-Acting Meloxicam as Non-Narcotic Analgesic; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND RECENT CORPORATE PROGRESS; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Warning Letter – Blue Heron Bakery; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss $52.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood And White Incorporated reported 0.21% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability Company reported 436,315 shares stake. Capital Ca invested 0.67% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Washington Savings Bank reported 537 shares. Hudock Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 242 shares stake. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust owns 465,823 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs reported 260 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Adams Natural Fund holds 4.54% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 281,600 shares. Reaves W H And reported 1.12% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Tci Wealth Inc holds 0% or 104 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual holds 0.11% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 8,988 shares. Boston Prtnrs accumulated 31,127 shares. 12,800 were accumulated by Amer Assets Mngmt Lc. Comerica Natl Bank holds 109,673 shares. Roosevelt Group has 97,959 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 8,495 shares to 13,075 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 3,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,051 shares, and has risen its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF).

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $698.83M for 16.50 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

