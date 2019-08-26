Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Shareholder Bridger Management Cut Position; Dril (DRQ) Shareholder Great Lakes Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $4.44 Million as Stock Rose

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 446,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 2.04 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.77M, down from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.15. About 248,176 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 19/03/2018 – HERON: NDA FILING TARGETED FOR 2H 2018; 14/05/2018 – GERMAN DEFENCE MINISTER VON DER LEYEN SAYS MINISTRY WILL SOON SEND LAWMAKERS NOTIFICATION ABOUT PLAN TO LEASE ISRAELI-BUILT HERON-TP SURVEILLANCE DRONES; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 15/05/2018 – Bridger Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 21/03/2018 – INFORM P LYKOS SA LYKr.AT SAYS WINS MANAGEMENT OF HERON’S CUSTOMERS’ BILLS SINCE MARCH 1ST; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES -CONTRACTS REGARDING PROVISION OF EQUIPMENT SUPPLY AND MINING SERVICES AT ITS WOODLAWN ZINC-COPPER PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – New Heron Drilling Program to Expand Shallow Resources at Woodlawn; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery; 23/04/2018 – INN Daily: Heron Resources: EM Drill Targets Identified at Peelwood Project

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dril (DRQ) by 57.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 98,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.17% . The institutional investor held 72,469 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, down from 171,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dril for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $45.24. About 238,794 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 13/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20-22; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ); 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 20/03/2018 – Dril-Quip at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC – COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MLN AND $266.7 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY; 01/05/2018 – Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Hands-Free Drilling Riser System

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold DRQ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,036 were reported by Shine Inv Advisory Serv. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 2.12 million shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc Inc invested 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 13,100 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 6,971 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 13,600 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0.01% or 5.47M shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc reported 405,130 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Comerica Bank & Trust has 57,063 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Granite Investment Partners Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 24,410 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 523,523 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of America De holds 0% or 476,052 shares. 1.23M are held by Fmr. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 18,418 shares.

Analysts await Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 115.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. DRQ’s profit will be $1.09 million for 377.00 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Dril-Quip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 25,306 shares to 66,651 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC) by 9,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 406,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).