Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Share Value Declined While Rock Springs Capital Management LP Cut by $4.20 Million Its Position; Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Lifted Its Stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) as Valuation Rose

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 115,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.62 million shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.07 million, up from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.27. About 1.06 million shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has declined 5.42% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 24/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 02/04/2018 Graphic Packaging International’s Pacific Rim President Takashi Sugiyama to Retire; Kaeko Gondo Appointed President; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Dividend of 7.5c; 02/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 23/04/2018 – DJ Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPK); 18/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55 million, down from 525,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $18.33. About 562,748 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 19/04/2018 – Heron’s Drilling Delivers Massive Sulphide lntercepts at G2 and Lisa Lenses; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Intends to Use Offering Proceeds for Commercial Launch of HTX-011, Marketing of Sustol and Cinvanti; 15/03/2018 Heron Preston Drops Vladimir Putin T-shirt in Moscow; 04/04/2018 – Work Capital Announces New Partnership with the Heron Foundation; 26/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – SEDOR PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS CO HAS GRANTED LOS ALTOS AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR CAPTISOL-ENABLED MELOXICAM FOR THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Heron’s G2 Lens Delivers Strong Metallurgical Results; 19/03/2018 – HERON: HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY & KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 10/04/2018 – Blue Heron Bakery | Seattle District Office | CGMP Food/Prepared, Packed or Held Under Insanitary Conditions/Adulterated; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives – a Cornish cornucopia

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 95,598 shares to 269,759 shares, valued at $14.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 476,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,746 shares, and cut its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

