Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Share Price Declined While Tang Capital Management Has Decreased by $1.79 Million Its Stake; Punch & Associates Investment Management Trimmed Addus Homecare (ADUS) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 7,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 202,752 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89 million, down from 209,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $76.93. About 13,664 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 29.04% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS); 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business

Tang Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc sold 74,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.74M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.39M, down from 5.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $19.19. About 224,163 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 15/03/2018 Heron Preston Drops Vladimir Putin T-shirt in Moscow; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine); 02/04/2018 – Heron Preston on Breaking the Rules; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN – ACQUIRED GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT & MARKETING RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS TO BRING TO MARKET FAST-ACTING MELOXICAM AS PROPOSED NON-NARCOTIC ANALGESIC; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 2.5% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 07/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Receipt of Issue Notifications for Three New Patents for IV Meloxicam; 23/04/2018 – INN Daily: Heron Resources: EM Drill Targets Identified at Peelwood Project; 28/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING FOR COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF HTX-011; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING HTX-011 WERE OPIOID-FREE THROUGH 72 HOURS AFTER SURGERY

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.67 earnings per share, down 24.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.25% EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $32.66 million activity. Shares for $32.60M were sold by ECP HELIOS PARTNERS III – L.P.. 1,080 Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) shares with value of $68,040 were sold by ALLISON R DIRK.

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 9.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.43 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.19M for 40.92 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.82% EPS growth.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc by 209,555 shares to 348,555 shares, valued at $9.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercraft Boat Hldgs Inc by 33,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Allianzgi Con Incm 2024 Targ.

