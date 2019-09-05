Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Position Maintained by Kingdon Capital Management Llc; Meridian Management Co Position In Eog Res (EOG) Was Raised

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 27,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.60M, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 251,223 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Heron Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTX); 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss $52.3M; 15/03/2018 Heron Preston Drops Vladimir Putin T-shirt in Moscow; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – NDA FILING FOR HTX-011 TARGETED FOR H2 2018; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 08/05/2018 – Heron’s G2 Lens Delivers Strong Metallurgical Results; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine); 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 2.5% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3% of Heron Therapeutics; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives – a Cornish cornucopia

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 27,426 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 22,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $75.43. About 1.83M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01

Meridian Management Co, which manages about $439.37M and $202.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,012 shares to 11,636 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 30,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,279 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Com holds 3,555 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First American Natl Bank holds 14,276 shares. Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Insur has invested 0.11% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Macquarie Grp Limited owns 0.04% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 230,482 shares. Cushing Asset Lp stated it has 15,356 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 70,214 shares stake. Parametric Associate Lc stated it has 1.38 million shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Management reported 54,614 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Regions reported 192,445 shares. Moreover, Gardner Lewis Asset Management Lp has 0.99% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). B T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt has invested 0.49% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Riverpark Advsrs Lc holds 15,839 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Baldwin Investment Limited Liability invested in 6,641 shares. National Tx, Texas-based fund reported 87,250 shares. Tdam Usa, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,103 shares.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27B and $747.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 71,294 shares to 77,494 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 14,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,521 shares, and cut its stake in Rh.

