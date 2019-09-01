Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Holding Maintained by Broadfin Capital Llc; Dafna Capital Management Maintains Position in Ardelyx (ARDX)

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) by 43.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 203,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The hedge fund held 676,759 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 472,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ardelyx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 458,611 shares traded or 116.31% up from the average. Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has declined 38.99% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ARDX News: 14/03/2018 – Ardelyx 4Q Rev $42M; 15/05/2018 – Cormorant Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Ardelyx; 14/03/2018 Ardelyx Reports 2017 Financial Results and Appoints Industry Veteran, Jan Lundberg, Ph.D., to Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Ardelyx 4Q EPS 21c; 08/05/2018 – Ardelyx 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 08/05/2018 – ARDELYX INC ARDX.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.36; 22/05/2018 – ARDELYX – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO SUPPORT ITS CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, PRE-COMMERCIALIZATION EFFORTS FOR TENAPANOR, AMONG OTHERS; 14/03/2018 – ARDELYX INC – QTRLY SHR $0.21; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 17/04/2018 – Ardelyx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 74.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 88,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 207,998 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, up from 119,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 330,702 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 28/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING FOR COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF HTX-011; 02/04/2018 – Heron Preston on Breaking the Rules; 30/05/2018 – SEDOR PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS CO HAS GRANTED LOS ALTOS AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR CAPTISOL-ENABLED MELOXICAM FOR THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA; 10/04/2018 – Blue Heron Bakery | Seattle District Office | CGMP Food/Prepared, Packed or Held Under Insanitary Conditions/Adulterated; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heron Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTX); 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 19/03/2018 – HERON: HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY & KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 16/04/2018 – Recro Pharma to Present IV Meloxicam Data at the 43rd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss $52.3M

More notable recent Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA rejects Heron’s application for pain med HTX-011; shares down 1% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Oversold Conditions For Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shareholders Booked A 57% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Heron Could Be The Next Home Run In Combating The Opiodemic – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HGV, HRTX, EDIT – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $484.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 1.62 million shares to 4.33M shares, valued at $41.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 83,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH).

More notable recent Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These September PDUFA Dates – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TrovaGene leads healthcare gainers; Plus Therapeutics tops the losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ardelyx: Attractive Valuation, Upcoming Major Catalysts – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Endo International leads healthcare gainers; Sarepta Therapeutics and TrovaGene among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ardelyx (ARDX) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.