Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Holding Held by Broadfin Capital Llc; Jd Com (JD) Valuation Declined While Investure Trimmed Stake

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 74.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 88,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 207,998 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, up from 119,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.72. About 141,578 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 18/05/2018 – Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives – a Cornish cornucopia; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery; 21/03/2018 – INFORM P LYKOS SA LYKr.AT SAYS WINS MANAGEMENT OF HERON’S CUSTOMERS’ BILLS SINCE MARCH 1ST; 30/05/2018 – SEDOR PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS CO HAS GRANTED LOS ALTOS AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR CAPTISOL-ENABLED MELOXICAM FOR THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – NDA FILING FOR HTX-011 TARGETED FOR H2 2018; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN – ACQUIRED GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT & MARKETING RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS TO BRING TO MARKET FAST-ACTING MELOXICAM AS PROPOSED NON-NARCOTIC ANALGESIC; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 28/03/2018 – Heron’s Woodlawn Project on Track for Year-end Commissioning

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 53,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 387,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69M, down from 440,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $29.9. About 3.08M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q NET REV. 100.1B YUAN, EST. 98.99B YUAN; 02/04/2018 – JD.COM WILL MAKE RECTIFICATIONS PER REGULATOR DEMANDS: CAIJING; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11; 23/03/2018 – Oh nuts! China shoppers lament tariffs on US almonds, pistachio and fruit; 27/04/2018 – iQlYl and JD.com Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Drive Growth of Paid Memberships; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT WILL BE ITS SECOND BIGGEST SHAREHOLDER AFTER TRANSACTION; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Booming online luxury goods sales convert watchmakers to the web; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT WITH JD.COM UNIT; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM TO COOPERATE ON LOGISTICS, AVIATION

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $484.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 144,574 shares to 2.47M shares, valued at $17.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 598,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT).