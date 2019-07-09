Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Holding Has Upped by Alliancebernstein Lp; Gabalex Capital Management Cut Position in Micron Technology (MU) by $5.13 Million

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 54.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 56,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 159,693 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90M, up from 103,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 4.65% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $18.68. About 297,802 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 19/03/2018 – Heron’s pain drug nails PhIII, prepping the company for NDA later this year $HRTX @BrittanyMeiling; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 81c; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY FEWER HTX-011 PATIENTS EXPERIENCED SEVERE PAIN AT ANY TIME; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3% of Heron Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES LTD HRR.AX – AWARDS KEY TAILINGS MINING CONTRACTS; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Warning Letter – Blue Heron Bakery; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – NDA FILING FOR HTX-011 TARGETED FOR H2 2018

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 16.79 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75M and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.