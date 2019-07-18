Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Holding Has Lifted by Pier Capital Llc; As Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Stock Value Declined, Birchview Capital LP Lifted Position by $444,000

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) by 93.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928,000, up from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $70.67. About 510,043 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has risen 23.10% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – 2018 WORLDWIDE OCALIVA NET SALES CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $170 MLN AND $185 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $3.22; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Had Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities Available for Sale of $326.1M at March 31; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $48.7M; 04/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed $120 Million Public Offering and Concurrent $92 Million Private Placement of Commo; 02/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA – U.S. COURT GRANTED DEFENDANTS MOTION & DISMISSED WITH PREJUDICE DERIVATIVE LAWSUIT PURPORTEDLY BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF COMPANY; 09/03/2018 INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC ICPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT – EXPECTS NET SALES OF OCALIVA FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, TO BE SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN NET SALES OF OCALIVA FOR QTR ENDED DEC 31, 2017

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 15,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 269,514 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, up from 253,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.18. About 395,108 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 30/05/2018 – SEDOR PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS CO HAS GRANTED LOS ALTOS AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR CAPTISOL-ENABLED MELOXICAM FOR THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine); 08/05/2018 – Heron’s G2 Lens Delivers Strong Metallurgical Results; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heron Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTX); 19/03/2018 – HERON: NDA FILING TARGETED FOR 2H 2018; 18/05/2018 – Cornish cornucopia: Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives – a Cornish cornucopia; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss $52.3M; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Intends to Use Offering Proceeds for Commercial Launch of HTX-011, Marketing of Sustol and Cinvanti; 10/04/2018 – Blue Heron Bakery | Seattle District Office | CGMP Food/Prepared, Packed or Held Under Insanitary Conditions/Adulterated

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Appfolio Inc by 13,180 shares to 83,504 shares, valued at $6.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trade Desk Inc/The by 18,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,254 shares, and cut its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 96.09% more from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Tekla Cap Llc has invested 0.27% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0.02% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Artal Grp invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). 8,300 are held by Birchview Cap L P. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 41 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 87,238 shares. Franklin, California-based fund reported 428,500 shares. 300 are held by Kistler. Pinnacle Associate Ltd invested in 0.36% or 142,188 shares. 33,175 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Amalgamated Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT).