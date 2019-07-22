Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Holder Tang Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake as Shares Declined; Trillium Asset Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Increased as Shares Rose

Tang Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc sold 74,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.74M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.39 million, down from 5.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 579,869 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 02/04/2018 – Heron Preston on Breaking the Rules; 23/04/2018 – INN Daily: Heron Resources: EM Drill Targets Identified at Peelwood Project; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 81c; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 08/05/2018 – Heron’s G2 Lens Delivers Strong Metallurgical Results; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND RECENT CORPORATE PROGRESS; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine); 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 CINV FRANCHISE NET PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 10,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 476,286 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.17 million, up from 465,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $136.62. About 48.99M shares traded or 100.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.67 EPS, down 24.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.80 actual EPS reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.25% EPS growth.

