Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Holder Tang Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.79 Million; Mai Wealth Advisors Position in Cardinal Health (CAH) Has Cut by $3.26 Million as Stock Declined

Tang Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc sold 74,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 5.74 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.39 million, down from 5.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 605,280 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Heron’s G2 Lens Delivers Strong Metallurgical Results; 28/03/2018 – Heron’s Woodlawn Project on Track for Year-end Commissioning; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING HTX-011 WERE OPIOID-FREE THROUGH 72 HOURS AFTER SURGERY; 26/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $50; 19/03/2018 – Heron’s pain drug nails PhIII, prepping the company for NDA later this year $HRTX @BrittanyMeiling; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heron Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTX); 19/04/2018 – Heron’s Drilling Delivers Massive Sulphide lntercepts at G2 and Lisa Lenses; 19/03/2018 – HERON: NDA FILING TARGETED FOR 2H 2018; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 81c

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) by 87.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 67,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 9,579 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $461,000, down from 77,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $43.76. About 2.33 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 13/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recognizes Nearly a Decade of Helping Healthcare Organizations Improve Patient Safety; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: ‘MODEST GROWTH’ IN FY19 GAAP EPS EXPECTED; 31/05/2018 – Oncologists See Opportunities, Challenges with Emergence of Precision Medicine; 07/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Cardinal Health Earns Distinction as a 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cites Updated View on Performance of Cordis; 09/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY APPROVED A 3 PERCENT INCREASE IN CO’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.4624 PER SHARE TO $0.4763 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: ‘REVIEWING OPTIONS’ ON CORDIS TAX RATE; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.85 TO $4.95

