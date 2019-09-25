Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Holder Rock Springs Capital Management LP Trimmed Position by $5.76 Million; Berry Global Group (BERY) Holder Frontfour Capital Group Cut Holding as Stock Price Declined

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 55.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 36,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 28,681 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 million, down from 65,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $39.79. About 1.30M shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 91.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $558,000, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 521,525 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 26/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $50; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 30/05/2018 – SEDOR PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS CO HAS GRANTED LOS ALTOS AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR CAPTISOL-ENABLED MELOXICAM FOR THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA; 22/05/2018 – Heron Awards Key Tailings Mining Contracts; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Warning Letter – Blue Heron Bakery; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 81c; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 21/03/2018 – INFORM P LYKOS SA LYKr.AT SAYS WINS MANAGEMENT OF HERON’S CUSTOMERS’ BILLS SINCE MARCH 1ST; 19/03/2018 – Heron’s pain drug nails PhIII, prepping the company for NDA later this year $HRTX @BrittanyMeiling

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold BERY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 110.95 million shares or 4.31% less from 115.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Turtle Creek Asset Mngmt has 3.89 million shares. Parametric Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Boston Prtnrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). State Street owns 1.67 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ww Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 4,599 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Interstate Bancorp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). 6,114 are owned by Fdx Advisors. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.03% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) or 175,000 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.34% stake. Ameriprise Financial owns 0% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 6,392 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 212,077 shares. Millennium Management Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Legal & General Group Plc invested in 0% or 102,323 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 20,130 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lonestar Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 100,000 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BERY’s profit will be $121.53M for 10.81 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Frontfour Capital Group Llc, which manages about $447.90M and $47.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Obsidian Energy Ltd by 591,542 shares to 3.36M shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.61 EPS, down 24.49% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.49 per share. After $-0.63 actual EPS reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% EPS growth.