Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Holder Highland Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake as Share Value Declined; Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Price Declined While Oz Management LP Has Lifted Position

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.55 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.45% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $20.65. About 968,362 shares traded or 30.28% up from the average. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES LTD HRR.AX – AWARDS KEY TAILINGS MINING CONTRACTS; 19/03/2018 – HERON: NDA FILING TARGETED FOR 2H 2018; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 11/04/2018 – Mylan to Leverage its World-Class Scientific Platform to Develop a Novel Delivery for Meloxicam, a Non-Opioid Pain Medication; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery; 19/03/2018 – New Heron Drilling Program to Expand Shallow Resources at Woodlawn; 26/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $50; 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 13.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 155,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.87M, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.51B market cap company. The stock increased 3.66% or $5.42 during the last trading session, reaching $153.47. About 1.75 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 1,500 shares to 31,888 shares, valued at $33.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 74,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,300 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAOI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Macquarie Group has 0.26% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Piedmont Investment Advisors accumulated 16,909 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.19% or 15,066 shares in its portfolio. Allstate Corporation owns 12,716 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Argent Trust Company invested 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Moreover, Principal Financial Inc has 0.33% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Beck Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 1.45% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Frontier Cap Mngmt Com Ltd Com accumulated 600,162 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd owns 96,636 shares. Westwood Management Il reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.1% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 587,113 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Fincl Counselors reported 1,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech invested 0.16% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Central Puerto S A by 106,000 shares to 934,000 shares, valued at $8.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.