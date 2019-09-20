Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Holder Fosun International LTD Increased Its Position by $1.91 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Geller Family Office Services Decreased Its Holding by $3.11 Million as Stock Price Declined

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 161.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 106,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The institutional investor held 171,557 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.16M, up from 65,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 233,621 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3% of Heron Therapeutics; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.81; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN – ACQUIRED GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT & MARKETING RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS TO BRING TO MARKET FAST-ACTING MELOXICAM AS PROPOSED NON-NARCOTIC ANALGESIC; 19/03/2018 – HERON: NDA FILING TARGETED FOR 2H 2018; 19/03/2018 – HERON: HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY & KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND RECENT CORPORATE PROGRESS; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine); 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 11/04/2018 – Mylan to Leverage its World-Class Scientific Platform to Develop a Novel Delivery for Meloxicam, a Non-Opioid Pain Medication; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain

Geller Family Office Services Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 90.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc sold 22,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2,390 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $333,000, down from 24,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $131.88. About 4.14 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 7,512 shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $84.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 32,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,728 shares, and cut its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27 billion for 16.49 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.