Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Holder Broadfin Capital Upped Stake by $2.13 Million as Market Value Declined; Vf (VFC) Holder Park National Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.05 Million

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 74.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 88,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 207,998 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, up from 119,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $17.41. About 536,806 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM; 19/03/2018 – HERON: NDA FILING TARGETED FOR 2H 2018; 28/03/2018 – Heron’s Woodlawn Project on Track for Year-end Commissioning; 04/04/2018 – Work Capital Announces New Partnership with the Heron Foundation; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Intends to Use Offering Proceeds for Commercial Launch of HTX-011, Marketing of Sustol and Cinvanti; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 11/04/2018 – Mylan to Leverage its World-Class Scientific Platform to Develop a Novel Delivery for Meloxicam, a Non-Opioid Pain Medication; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine); 11/04/2018 – MYLAN ACQUIRED RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS ON MELOXICAM; 10/04/2018 – Blue Heron Bakery | Seattle District Office | CGMP Food/Prepared, Packed or Held Under Insanitary Conditions/Adulterated

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Vf Corporation (VFC) by 46.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 12,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,027 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 26,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Vf Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $89.34. About 2.53M shares traded or 35.69% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – VF Corp to Sell Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 16/03/2018 – VF’s Steven Rendle Saw 2017 Compensation Jump 58.2%; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 06/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.48-Adj EPS $3.53; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R)

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $484.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 1.62 million shares to 4.33 million shares, valued at $41.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novelion Therapeutics Inc by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 729,301 shares, and cut its stake in Neos Therapeutics Inc.

More notable recent Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HRTX, DBD and RLGY – Stockhouse” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HGV, HRTX, EDIT – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. – HRTX – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Heron Therapeutics provides 2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.14% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 20,213 shares. Macquarie Group owns 70,560 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.03% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 985,613 shares. State Street Corporation reported 18.54 million shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 1,700 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Advisor Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,472 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 458,352 shares stake. Fulton Bank & Trust Na invested 0.02% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Donaldson Mgmt Ltd reported 3,668 shares stake. 19,333 are held by Glenmede Na. Art Advsrs Limited accumulated 75,525 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 0.08% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 5,968 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 0.64% or 20,500 shares. 449,050 are held by Woodley Farra Manion Management. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 12,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “This Newly Public Clothing Company May Handsomely Reward Income Investors – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “VF Corporation Appoints Denny Bruce as Dickies® Global Brand President – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “V.F (NYSE:VFC) Shareholders Booked A 40% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “VF Corporation Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Date – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $3.94 million activity. MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN also sold $1.04 million worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Monday, January 28. MEAGHER LAURA C sold $759,462 worth of stock or 8,894 shares.