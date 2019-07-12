Heron Therapeutics (Call) (HRTX) Position Maintained by Broadfin Capital Llc; Applied Industrial Technologies In (BXP) Position Increased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (HRTX) by 235.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 280,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, up from 119,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $18.31. About 719,285 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 28/03/2018 – Heron’s Woodlawn Project on Track for Year-end Commissioning; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES -CONTRACTS REGARDING PROVISION OF EQUIPMENT SUPPLY AND MINING SERVICES AT ITS WOODLAWN ZINC-COPPER PROJECT; 07/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Receipt of Issue Notifications for Three New Patents for IV Meloxicam; 14/05/2018 – Carillon Tower Advisers Buys 1.8% of Heron Therapeutics; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES LTD HRR.AX – AWARDS KEY TAILINGS MINING CONTRACTS; 27/03/2018 – HERON SAYS WOODLAWN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR YEAR END COMMISSIONING; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 15/05/2018 – Bridger Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Heron Therapeutics

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies In (BXP) by 511.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 155,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 185,972 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43 million, up from 30,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Applied Industrial Technologies In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $132.49. About 675,846 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES SAW FY FFO/SHARE OF $6.23 – $6.36; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 04/04/2018 – MFS Global Real Estate Fund Adds Boston Properties; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c; 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Boston Properties, Inc. Investors (BXP); 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $6.27 TO $6.36; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability Report; 25/04/2018 – BXP SEES VERTICAL CONSTRUCTION ONCE ANCHOR TENANT SIGNED

More notable recent Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shareholders Booked A 57% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Digitaljournal.com published: “NASDAQ:HRTX Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. – Press Release – Digital Journal” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MOMO, DLNG and HRTX – Stockhouse” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $484.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 112,400 shares to 67,500 shares, valued at $8.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,572 shares, and cut its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap holds 2,497 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 221,889 shares. Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Ohio-based Victory Mgmt has invested 0% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 0.29% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) or 52,318 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 4,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 25,541 shares. 23,173 were reported by Quadrant Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Rampart Management Ltd Com owns 3,829 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14,205 shares. Regions Finance Corporation holds 0.01% or 4,291 shares. Ar Asset holds 0.3% or 6,000 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 10,887 shares.