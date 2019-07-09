Heron Therapeutics (Call) (HRTX) Holder Kingdon Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position; As Grand Canyon Ed (LOPE) Stock Price Rose, Holder Lyon Street Capital Cut Holding

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (LOPE) by 54.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 12,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 23,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Ed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $116.57. About 80,053 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has risen 7.08% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q Rev $235M; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park to Open Tuesday, May 15 for 2018 Season; 23/04/2018 – Grand Canyon University To Celebrate The Largest Graduating Class In Its 69-Year History; 06/03/2018 – USGS: Media Advisory: Low-flying Helicopter to Survey Groundwater near Grand Canyon West and Peach Springs, Arizona; 09/03/2018 – U.S. miners seek reversal of uranium mining ban near Grand Canyon; 20/04/2018 – DJ Grand Canyon Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOPE); 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Net $73.7M; 06/03/2018 – HLC APPROVES GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY PROPOSAL; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52, EST. $1.39; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON SEES 2Q EPS 85C, EST. 86C

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (HRTX) by 85.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 910,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.37% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $18.63. About 280,090 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Heron Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTX); 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.81; 27/03/2018 – HERON SAYS WOODLAWN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR YEAR END COMMISSIONING; 14/05/2018 – GERMAN DEFENCE MINISTER VON DER LEYEN SAYS MINISTRY WILL SOON SEND LAWMAKERS NOTIFICATION ABOUT PLAN TO LEASE ISRAELI-BUILT HERON-TP SURVEILLANCE DRONES; 19/03/2018 – HERON: NDA FILING TARGETED FOR 2H 2018; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3% of Heron Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine); 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 10/04/2018 – Blue Heron Bakery | Seattle District Office | CGMP Food/Prepared, Packed or Held Under Insanitary Conditions/Adulterated; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Acquired Global Marketing Rights for a Fast-Acting Meloxicam as Non-Narcotic Analgesic

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold LOPE shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timpani Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 27,954 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability holds 240 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Granahan Invest Incorporated Ma owns 160,923 shares. Waddell & Reed Inc owns 0.28% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 999,487 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 80,900 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Nicholas Invest Limited Partnership has 0.81% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 79,127 shares. Van Berkom And Associates Inc reported 1.18M shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,061 shares. Citadel Lc holds 68,568 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 34,506 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 0% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Trexquant Invest LP holds 0.21% or 25,422 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp invested in 5,919 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 1.05% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.95 per share. LOPE’s profit will be $45.35M for 31.00 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by Grand Canyon Education, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.98% negative EPS growth.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27B and $747.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,187 shares to 13,473 shares, valued at $23.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 112,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 622,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).