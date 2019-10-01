Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (PSV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) and Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Shipping industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 1 0.08 5.96M -30.19 0.00 Performance Shipping Inc. 1 0.00 20.71M -5.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. and Performance Shipping Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. and Performance Shipping Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 407,939,767.28% -142.8% -71.1% Performance Shipping Inc. 2,291,689,720.04% -50.7% -44.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.46 shows that Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Performance Shipping Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.8% of Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.8% of Performance Shipping Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 21.21% are Performance Shipping Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. -10.18% -13.22% -47.76% -26.01% -76.3% -39.05% Performance Shipping Inc. -11.5% -8.79% -20.89% 12.03% -42.51% 37.52%

For the past year Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. has -39.05% weaker performance while Performance Shipping Inc. has 37.52% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Performance Shipping Inc. beats Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.