Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (PSV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) and Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Shipping industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.
|1
|0.08
|5.96M
|-30.19
|0.00
|Performance Shipping Inc.
|1
|0.00
|20.71M
|-5.81
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. and Performance Shipping Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. and Performance Shipping Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.
|407,939,767.28%
|-142.8%
|-71.1%
|Performance Shipping Inc.
|2,291,689,720.04%
|-50.7%
|-44.4%
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 0.46 shows that Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Performance Shipping Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.58 beta.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 5.8% of Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.8% of Performance Shipping Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 21.21% are Performance Shipping Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.
|-10.18%
|-13.22%
|-47.76%
|-26.01%
|-76.3%
|-39.05%
|Performance Shipping Inc.
|-11.5%
|-8.79%
|-20.89%
|12.03%
|-42.51%
|37.52%
For the past year Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. has -39.05% weaker performance while Performance Shipping Inc. has 37.52% stronger performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 10 factors Performance Shipping Inc. beats Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.
