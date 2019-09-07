Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (PSV)’s Financial Results Comparing With DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS)

Both Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) and DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) are Shipping companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 3 1.01 N/A -30.19 0.00 DryShips Inc. 4 2.44 N/A 0.23 16.94

Table 1 demonstrates Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. and DryShips Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 0.00% -142.8% -71.1% DryShips Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.’s 0.46 beta indicates that its volatility is 54.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. DryShips Inc.’s 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.54 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.8% of Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. shares and 0.8% of DryShips Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 83.35% of DryShips Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. -10.18% -13.22% -47.76% -26.01% -76.3% -39.05% DryShips Inc. -4.9% 3.47% -4.9% -24.07% -25.95% -31.33%

For the past year DryShips Inc. has weaker performance than Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors DryShips Inc. beats Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.

DryShips Inc. owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide. It operates through two segments, Drybulk and Offshore Support. The Drybulk segment offers drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries. The Offshore Support segment provides its services to the global offshore energy industry. As of September 12, 2017, the company owned a fleet of 13 Panamax drybulk vessels; 4 Newcastlemax drybulk vessels; 5 Kamsarmax drybulk vessels; 1 very large crude carrier; 2 Aframax tankers; 1 Suezmax tanker; 2 very large gas carriers; and 6 offshore support vessels, comprising 2 platform supply and 4 oil spill recovery vessels. DryShips Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.