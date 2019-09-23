Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (PSV) Reaches $1.29 Yearly Low; Rlj Lodging Trusthares of Beneficial Inte (RLJ) SI Increased By 8.39%

Rlj Lodging Trusthares of Beneficial Inte (NYSE:RLJ) had an increase of 8.39% in short interest. RLJ’s SI was 4.46M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.39% from 4.11M shares previously. With 1.16 million avg volume, 4 days are for Rlj Lodging Trusthares of Beneficial Inte (NYSE:RLJ)’s short sellers to cover RLJ’s short positions. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.37. About 487,535 shares traded. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – WILL MAKE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH RESPECT TO ROLES OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER IN NEAR TERM; 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill for $95.5M; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT ROSS H. BIERKAN TO RETIRE; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $429.6M; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 10c; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION – LESLIE D. HALE TO; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES LETTER TO RLJ ON EVALUATION OF OPTIONS; 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill for $95.5 million

The stock of Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.23 target or 5.00% below today’s $1.29 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $24.18 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. If the $1.23 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.21 million less. The stock decreased 6.52% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.29. About 38,341 shares traded or 89.95% up from the average. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) has declined 76.30% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.30% the S&P500.

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. The company has market cap of $24.18 million. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. It currently has negative earnings. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa.

Among 2 analysts covering RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RLJ Lodging Trust has $2100 highest and $2000 lowest target. $20.50’s average target is 18.02% above currents $17.37 stock price. RLJ Lodging Trust had 5 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, May 15 report.

RLJ Lodging Trust is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.99 billion. The firm also manages real estate funds. It has a 22.53 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $163,750 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $85,250 was bought by LA FORGIA ROBERT M.