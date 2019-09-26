Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (PSV) Reaches $1.21 Yearly Low; Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Sellers Decreased By 14.71% Their Shorts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) had a decrease of 14.71% in short interest. INO’s SI was 11.74 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 14.71% from 13.76 million shares previously. With 1.09M avg volume, 11 days are for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)’s short sellers to cover INO’s short positions. The SI to Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 13.16%. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.09. About 198,282 shares traded. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has declined 32.02% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical INO News: 21/05/2018 – INOVIO OPENS PHASE 2 TRIAL FOR VGX-3100 TO TREAT HPV; 09/05/2018 – INOVIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 11/04/2018 – INOVIO GETS UP TO $56M FROM CEPI TO ADVANCE DNA VACCINES; 11/04/2018 – Inovio Awarded up to $56 Million from CEPI to Advance DNA Vaccines Against Lassa Fever and MERS; 20/03/2018 – INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC – INOVIO IS ENTITLED TO RECEIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT TIERED ROYALTY PAYMENTS ON SALES; 15/05/2018 – INOVIO SAYS PENNVAX®-GP GENERATED NEAR 100% IMMUNE RESPONSES; 14/03/2018 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 24c; 20/03/2018 – INOVIO CLOSES LICENSE & PACT WITH APOLLOBIO TO DEVELOP & COMMER; 15/05/2018 – lnovio HIV Vaccine, Which Generated Near 100% Immune Responses, Sustained Durable Memory Responses Measured One Year After The Start of Clinical Trial; 14/03/2018 – INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC INO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $11

The stock of Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.10 target or 9.00% below today’s $1.21 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $22.68M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $1.10 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.04M less. The stock decreased 6.92% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.21. About 10,069 shares traded. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) has declined 76.30% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.30% the S&P500.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. The company has market cap of $206.97 million. The Company’s SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It currently has negative earnings. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus.

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. The company has market cap of $22.68 million. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. It currently has negative earnings. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa.