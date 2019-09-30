Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (PSV) Reaches $1.17 Low on Sep, 30; KION GROUP AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (KNNGF) SI Decreased By 32.9%

KION GROUP AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:KNNGF) had a decrease of 32.9% in short interest. KNNGF’s SI was 181,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 32.9% from 269,900 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1811 days are for KION GROUP AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:KNNGF)’s short sellers to cover KNNGF’s short positions. It closed at $51.15 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) reached all time low today, Sep, 30 and still has $1.08 target or 8.00% below today’s $1.17 share price. This indicates more downside for the $23.59 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.08 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.89M less. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.17. About 46,273 shares traded or 125.99% up from the average. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) has declined 76.30% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.30% the S&P500.

Another recent and important KION GROUP AG (OTCMKTS:KNNGF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “KION GROUP AG ADR 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2018.

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.56 billion. The firm operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions divisions. It has a 11.59 P/E ratio. It develops, makes, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and IC engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

More notable recent Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nordic American Offshore’s Stock Could Double Within Months – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nordic American Offshore Drops A Bomb With Proposed Offering Of $40 Million Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. Announces Rescheduling of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release date to September 4, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nordic American Offshore Writes Off $160 Million, Waivers Extended Until March 11 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nordic American Offshore: Creditors Demand More Dilution – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. The company has market cap of $23.59 million. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. It currently has negative earnings. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa.