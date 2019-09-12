Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (PSV) and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) Comparison side by side

Both Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) are each other’s competitor in the Shipping industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 3 0.95 N/A -30.19 0.00 Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 5 2.17 N/A 0.34 17.57

In table 1 we can see Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 0.00% -142.8% -71.1% Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 0.00% 2.7% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. has a beta of 0.46 and its 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s 137.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.37 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.8% of Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. shares and 39.4% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 37.66% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. -10.18% -13.22% -47.76% -26.01% -76.3% -39.05% Scorpio Bulkers Inc. -7.54% 18.31% 7.51% 29.25% -16.53% 8.68%

For the past year Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. has -39.05% weaker performance while Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has 8.68% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Scorpio Bulkers Inc. beats Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.