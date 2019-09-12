Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (PSV) and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) Comparison side by side

Both Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) are each other’s competitor in the Shipping industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.
|3
|0.95
|N/A
|-30.19
|0.00
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
|5
|2.17
|N/A
|0.34
|17.57
In table 1 we can see Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.
|0.00%
|-142.8%
|-71.1%
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
|0.00%
|2.7%
|1.4%
Volatility & Risk
Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. has a beta of 0.46 and its 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s 137.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.37 beta.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 5.8% of Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. shares and 39.4% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 37.66% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.
|-10.18%
|-13.22%
|-47.76%
|-26.01%
|-76.3%
|-39.05%
|Scorpio Bulkers Inc.
|-7.54%
|18.31%
|7.51%
|29.25%
|-16.53%
|8.68%
For the past year Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. has -39.05% weaker performance while Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has 8.68% stronger performance.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors Scorpio Bulkers Inc. beats Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.