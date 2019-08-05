Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (PSV) and KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Comparison side by side

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) and KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Shipping. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 3 1.88 N/A -30.19 0.00 KNOT Offshore Partners LP 19 2.19 N/A 1.70 11.41

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. and KNOT Offshore Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. and KNOT Offshore Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 0.00% -142.8% -71.1% KNOT Offshore Partners LP 0.00% 8.8% 3%

Risk and Volatility

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.46 beta. Competitively, KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s 43.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.57 beta.

Liquidity

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor KNOT Offshore Partners LP are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. KNOT Offshore Partners LP therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. and KNOT Offshore Partners LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.8% and 37.3%. Competitively, KNOT Offshore Partners LP has 26.48% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. -10.18% -13.22% -47.76% -26.01% -76.3% -39.05% KNOT Offshore Partners LP -3.48% 1.68% 0.88% 1.04% -13.3% 8.31%

For the past year Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. has -39.05% weaker performance while KNOT Offshore Partners LP has 8.31% stronger performance.

Summary

KNOT Offshore Partners LP beats Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. on 8 of the 8 factors.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides crude oil loading, transportation, and storage services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of June 30, 2017, it had a fleet of 13 shuttle tankers. KNOT Offshore Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.