Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (PSV) and GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) and GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Shipping industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 3 1.28 N/A -30.19 0.00 GasLog Partners LP 21 2.67 N/A 1.91 11.28

Table 1 demonstrates Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 0.00% -142.8% -71.1% GasLog Partners LP 0.00% 10.5% 3.5%

Volatility and Risk

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.46 beta. GasLog Partners LP on the other hand, has 0.95 beta which makes it 5.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, GasLog Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. GasLog Partners LP is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 GasLog Partners LP 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of GasLog Partners LP is $22.33, which is potential 15.52% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 5.8% and 41.1% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 27.2% of GasLog Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. -10.18% -13.22% -47.76% -26.01% -76.3% -39.05% GasLog Partners LP -0.97% 1.84% 2.38% -5.85% -14.31% 8.84%

For the past year Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. had bearish trend while GasLog Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

GasLog Partners LP beats on 9 of the 9 factors Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.