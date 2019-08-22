Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (PSV) and GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) and GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Shipping industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.
|3
|1.28
|N/A
|-30.19
|0.00
|GasLog Partners LP
|21
|2.67
|N/A
|1.91
|11.28
Table 1 demonstrates Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.
|0.00%
|-142.8%
|-71.1%
|GasLog Partners LP
|0.00%
|10.5%
|3.5%
Volatility and Risk
Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.46 beta. GasLog Partners LP on the other hand, has 0.95 beta which makes it 5.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, GasLog Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. GasLog Partners LP is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|GasLog Partners LP
|0
|3
|0
|2.00
Competitively the consensus price target of GasLog Partners LP is $22.33, which is potential 15.52% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 5.8% and 41.1% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 27.2% of GasLog Partners LP’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.
|-10.18%
|-13.22%
|-47.76%
|-26.01%
|-76.3%
|-39.05%
|GasLog Partners LP
|-0.97%
|1.84%
|2.38%
|-5.85%
|-14.31%
|8.84%
For the past year Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. had bearish trend while GasLog Partners LP had bullish trend.
Summary
GasLog Partners LP beats on 9 of the 9 factors Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.