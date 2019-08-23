Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (PSV) and DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) Comparing side by side

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) and DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS), both competing one another are Shipping companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 3 1.28 N/A -30.19 0.00 DryShips Inc. 4 2.44 N/A 0.23 16.94

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. and DryShips Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) and DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 0.00% -142.8% -71.1% DryShips Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. has a 0.46 beta, while its volatility is 54.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, DryShips Inc.’s 46.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.54 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.8% of Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. shares and 0.8% of DryShips Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 83.35% of DryShips Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. -10.18% -13.22% -47.76% -26.01% -76.3% -39.05% DryShips Inc. -4.9% 3.47% -4.9% -24.07% -25.95% -31.33%

For the past year Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than DryShips Inc.

Summary

DryShips Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.

DryShips Inc. owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide. It operates through two segments, Drybulk and Offshore Support. The Drybulk segment offers drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries. The Offshore Support segment provides its services to the global offshore energy industry. As of September 12, 2017, the company owned a fleet of 13 Panamax drybulk vessels; 4 Newcastlemax drybulk vessels; 5 Kamsarmax drybulk vessels; 1 very large crude carrier; 2 Aframax tankers; 1 Suezmax tanker; 2 very large gas carriers; and 6 offshore support vessels, comprising 2 platform supply and 4 oil spill recovery vessels. DryShips Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.