Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (PSV) and Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Comparing side by side

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) and Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 3 0.98 N/A -30.19 0.00 Capital Product Partners L.P. 12 0.71 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. and Capital Product Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 0.00% -142.8% -71.1% Capital Product Partners L.P. 0.00% -20.8% -12.8%

Risk & Volatility

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. has a 0.46 beta, while its volatility is 54.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a 1.09 beta and it is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor Capital Product Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Capital Product Partners L.P. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. and Capital Product Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 5.8% and 32% respectively. Competitively, 35.6% are Capital Product Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. -10.18% -13.22% -47.76% -26.01% -76.3% -39.05% Capital Product Partners L.P. 1.41% 10.49% 5.9% 33.53% -4.74% 39.92%

For the past year Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. has -39.05% weaker performance while Capital Product Partners L.P. has 39.92% stronger performance.

Summary

Capital Product Partners L.P. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.