Herman Miller (MLHR) to pay $0.21 on Oct 15, 2019; Pointstate Capital LP Has Upped By $15.55 Million Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stake

Pointstate Capital Lp increased Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) stake by 14.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pointstate Capital Lp acquired 148,074 shares as Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Pointstate Capital Lp holds 1.18M shares with $123.79 million value, up from 1.03M last quarter. Dollar Tree Inc now has $22.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $93.71. About 1.34M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF

Herman Miller Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) is expected to pay $0.21 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:MLHR) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Herman Miller Inc’s current price of $42.46 translates into 0.49% yield. Herman Miller Inc’s dividend has Aug 31, 2019 as record date. Jun 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.83% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $42.46. About 208,339 shares traded. Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) has risen 21.39% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MLHR News: 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q EPS 49c; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 21/04/2018 – DJ Herman Miller Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLHR); 07/03/2018 – Herman Miller: Lock’s Successor Will Be Named in Near Future; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller Sees 4Q EPS 49c-EPS 53c; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q Adj EPS 50c; 16/05/2018 – MLHR May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Drop; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER 3Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 49C; 07/03/2018 Herman Miller: Andrew Lock, President, Herman Miller International, Will Retire, Effective July 31

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity. Shares for $99,980 were bought by Lewis Lemuel E on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) stake by 23,900 shares to 11,100 valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 46,423 shares and now owns 60,060 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold Herman Miller, Inc. shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 44.39 million shares or 1.77% less from 45.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

