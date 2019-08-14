Herman Miller (MLHR) to pay $0.21 on Oct 15, 2019; Acnb (ACNB) Shorts Increased By 65.74%

Acnb Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) had an increase of 65.74% in short interest. ACNB’s SI was 35,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 65.74% from 21,600 shares previously. With 8,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Acnb Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB)’s short sellers to cover ACNB’s short positions. The SI to Acnb Corporation’s float is 0.53%. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $36.57. About 4,833 shares traded. ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) has risen 8.43% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ACNB News: 26/04/2018 – ACNB CORP QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70; 21/04/2018 – DJ ACNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACNB); 26/03/2018 – ACNB Corp Raises Quarter Dividend to 23c; 26/03/2018 – ACNB Corp Raises Dividend 15; 26/03/2018 ACNB Corporation Declares and Increases Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 26/03/2018 – ACNB CORP – CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.23 PER SHARE IS PAYABLE ON JUNE 15, 2018 REFLECTS A 15% INCREASE; 26/04/2018 – ACNB Corp 1Q EPS 70c

Herman Miller Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) is expected to pay $0.21 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:MLHR) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Herman Miller Inc’s current price of $43.36 translates into 0.48% yield. Herman Miller Inc’s dividend has Aug 31, 2019 as record date. Jun 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.36. About 291,521 shares traded. Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) has risen 21.39% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MLHR News: 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 21/04/2018 – DJ Herman Miller Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLHR); 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q EPS 49c; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER 3Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 49C; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – MLHR May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Drop; 07/03/2018 – Herman Miller: Lock’s Successor Will Be Named in Near Future; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller Sees 4Q EPS 49c-EPS 53c; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q Adj EPS 50c; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER SEES 4Q EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 70C

ACNB Corporation operates as the financial holding firm for ACNB Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $258.55 million. The firm accepts deposit products, such as interest and non-interest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It has a 10.89 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial lending products, including commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, agricultural, and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending products consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $53,082 activity. $985 worth of stock was bought by GLASS LYNDA L on Friday, June 14. HELT JAMES also bought $2,516 worth of ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) shares. $482 worth of ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) was bought by Stone Thomas R on Friday, March 15. Shares for $25,849 were bought by Newell Donna M. ELSNER FRANK III bought $255 worth of ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) on Friday, June 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold ACNB Corporation shares while 11 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 1.65 million shares or 6.81% more from 1.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Lc (Trc) owns 0% invested in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) for 766 shares. Zpr Inv stated it has 0.4% in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB). Wells Fargo And Company Mn invested in 0% or 18,786 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB). Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB). Hanson & Doremus Investment Mngmt invested in 3,919 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 32,519 shares. Lincoln National invested in 0.04% or 23,912 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 1,425 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 19,110 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 10,702 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Inc reported 0% in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB). Bowling holds 0.22% or 37,674 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold Herman Miller, Inc. shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 44.39 million shares or 1.77% less from 45.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport Company Limited Liability Company holds 23,925 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 53,861 shares. C M Bidwell & Assocs has invested 0.09% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Brandywine Glob Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 188,774 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 971,558 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.01% invested in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) for 76,668 shares. New York-based Tower Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,162 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cwm Ltd has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa invested in 384,718 shares. Euclidean Mngmt Lc has 1.99% invested in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) for 60,951 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% or 9,500 shares in its portfolio.

