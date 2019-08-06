Herman Miller (MLHR) Holder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Raised Holding; Df Dent & Co Lifted Evertec (EVTC) Stake by $2.28 Million as Shares Rose

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 321.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 84,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.50% . The institutional investor held 110,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, up from 26,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $35.37. About 9,946 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 35.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q REV. $110.3M, EST. $102.0M; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest, sources say [20:47 BST04 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom; 27/03/2018 – Evertec Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.51 TO $1.66, EST. $1.37; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 31C; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q Rev $110.2M; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Herman Miller Inc (MLHR) by 25.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 10,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.37% . The institutional investor held 50,142 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 billion, up from 39,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Herman Miller Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $42.85. About 8,071 shares traded. Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) has risen 21.39% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MLHR News: 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q Adj EPS 50c; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER SEES 4Q EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 70C; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q EPS 49c; 07/03/2018 Herman Miller: Andrew Lock, President, Herman Miller International, Will Retire, Effective July 31; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER 3Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 49C; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller Sees 4Q EPS 49c-EPS 53c; 16/05/2018 – MLHR May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Drop; 21/04/2018 – DJ Herman Miller Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLHR); 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 07/03/2018 – Herman Miller: Lock’s Successor Will Be Named in Near Future

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 27,244 shares to 353,767 shares, valued at $20.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transunion by 54,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,171 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold EVTC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 3.38% less from 55.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtn Com stated it has 0.02% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership has 39,079 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 823,191 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Thomas J Herzfeld has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 47,711 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Alps Incorporated has 0% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 14,371 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corporation stated it has 0.01% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Advisory Rech owns 46,409 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 131,160 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Castleark Management Llc owns 0.42% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 402,337 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 9,380 shares.

More notable recent EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EVERTEC, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is EVERTEC, Inc.’s (NYSE:EVTC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EVERTEC, Inc. (EVTC) CEO Mac Schuessler on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Evertec Inc (EVTC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Evertec Inc (EVTC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold MLHR shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 44.39 million shares or 1.77% less from 45.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 971,558 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 17,022 shares in its portfolio. Amer Century Companies reported 218,332 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Limited holds 177,565 shares. Aqr Capital invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% or 30 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Llc owns 9,500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company, a New York-based fund reported 1.37M shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 0.02% invested in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). 15,956 were accumulated by Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.04% invested in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) for 28,735 shares. Systematic Mgmt Limited Partnership, New Jersey-based fund reported 29,841 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 23,395 shares. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 7.05M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Huntington Bancshares holds 0.01% or 25,343 shares.

More notable recent Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Risk-Averse Investors May Buy These 5 Low Leverage Stocks – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Herman Miller (MLHR) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After-Hours Movers 06/26 (OFG) (VRCA) (MLHR) Higher; (ACRS) (RAD) (MOTS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 21,653 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $44.61 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HEZU) by 47,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,392 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC).