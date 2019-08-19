Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) EPS Estimated At $0.79; CHANCELLOR GROUP (CHAG) Shorts Up By 0.8%

CHANCELLOR GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:CHAG) had an increase of 0.8% in short interest. CHAG’s SI was 50,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.8% from 50,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 507 days are for CHANCELLOR GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:CHAG)’s short sellers to cover CHAG’s short positions. It closed at $0.0032 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Chancellor Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $230,825. It operates through Production and Technology divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns and operates approximately five oil wells in Gray County in the Texas Panhandle, including four actively producing oil wells and one water disposal well.

Herman Miller, Inc. engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.51 billion. The firm provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names. It has a 15.73 P/E ratio. It also offers wood casegoods under the Geiger name; freestanding furniture products under the Abak, Intent, Sense, and Envelop names; and healthcare products under the Palisade, Compass, Nala, Ava, and Nemschoff names, as well as provides Thrive portfolio of ergonomic solutions and textiles, and data analytics solutions.