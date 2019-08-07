Heritage Wealth Advisors Upped Main Str Cap Com (MAIN) Holding by $12.42 Million as Share Value Rose; Fiserv (FISV) Share Value Rose While Marshall & Sullivan Has Lowered by $599,896 Its Holding

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 6,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 55,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, down from 62,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $103.02. About 5.44 million shares traded or 15.90% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Main Str Cap Corp Com (MAIN) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 334 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.36% . The institutional investor held 3,334 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.03 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Main Str Cap Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.91. About 284,358 shares traded or 21.70% up from the average. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE OF $23.67 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET FUNDED $24.3M FOR RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 02/05/2018 – Main Street Announces Third Quarter 2018 Regular Monthly Dividends; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO, CO-INVESTOR PROVIDING NEXREV UNDRAWN CREDIT FACILITY TO SUPPORT ITS GROWTH INITIATIVES, WORKING CAPITAL; 05/04/2018 – BANKER’S TOOLBOX ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF LOAN LOSS RESERVE POWERHOUSE, MAINSTREET TECHNOLOGIES; 04/04/2018 – Mainstreet Health Investments Short-Interest Ratio Up to 9 Days; 03/04/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP SAYS IT RECENTLY MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE LEVERAGED BUYOUT OF CALIFORNIA SPLENDOR, INC; 19/04/2018 – Main Street Announces Semi-Annual Supplemental Cash Dividend Payable in June 2018; 05/04/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT $35.2M; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold MAIN shares while 40 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 11.75 million shares or 2.87% less from 12.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions has 731 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Macquarie Gp reported 970,062 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Cibc Mkts reported 12,836 shares. 47,073 were accumulated by Raymond James Fin Svcs Advsrs Inc. Nordea Inv Mgmt owns 696 shares. Barnett & Inc holds 46,167 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. 13,710 are held by Segment Wealth Ltd Company. Lifeplan Fin Gru holds 0.02% or 783 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 86,265 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,500 shares. King Luther Capital Management Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 42,130 shares. Opus Gru Limited Co reported 33,585 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 212,138 shares.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $608.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prd Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 30,754 shares to 45,899 shares, valued at $1.34B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total International Stock Etf (VXUS) by 621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,483 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.40 million for 29.95 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30 million and $136.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 4,753 shares to 100,346 shares, valued at $15.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.