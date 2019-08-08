Heritage Wealth Advisors Upped Its Phillips (PSX) Position; ADVENTUS MNG COMMON SHARES (ADVZF) SI Decreased By 27.78%

ADVENTUS MNG CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) had a decrease of 27.78% in short interest. ADVZF’s SI was 2,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 27.78% from 3,600 shares previously. With 3,000 avg volume, 1 days are for ADVENTUS MNG CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:ADVZF)’s short sellers to cover ADVZF’s short positions. It closed at $0.7524 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased Phillips (PSX) stake by 81.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired 107 shares as Phillips (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 238 shares with $22.65 million value, up from 131 last quarter. Phillips now has $45.12B valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $98.84. About 423,636 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity. The insider LOWE JOHN E bought 2,000 shares worth $165,816.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 31,407 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 0.34% or 5,057 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resources reported 155,250 shares stake. Motco holds 0.01% or 1,529 shares in its portfolio. 191 were reported by Kwmg Llc. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 0.05% or 483,346 shares. Bennicas & Assocs holds 0.54% or 6,410 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.23% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 7,687 were accumulated by Community Retail Bank Na. Hikari Ltd holds 1.51% or 151,570 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt reported 457,600 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Rowland Counsel Adv accumulated 1,600 shares or 0% of the stock. 62,648 were accumulated by Lau Assoc Limited Company. Cls Invs Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 9,025 shares. Shufro Rose & Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, July 29. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PSX in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, May 17 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, July 8. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, March 4 with “Neutral”.

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased Kraft Heinz Co Com stake by 1,697 shares to 9,649 valued at $315.04 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) stake by 15,577 shares and now owns 88,117 shares. Ishares Core S&P Mid Cap Etf (IJH) was reduced too.