Heritage Wealth Advisors Upped Dover (DOV) Position; Shorts at ARMANINO FOODS OF DISTINCTION NEW C (AMNF) Raised By 3.96%

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased Dover Corporation (DOV) stake by 168% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired 126 shares as Dover Corporation (DOV)’s stock rose 6.79%. The Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 201 shares with $18.85M value, up from 75 last quarter. Dover Corporation now has $14.07B valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $96.75. About 53,488 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.70-Adj EPS $4.85; 26/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER’S PLAN TO SEPARATE APERGY INTO A STANDALONE PUBLIC COMPANY IS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 20/03/2018 – Dover Corp Names Richard J. Tobin CEO, Presiden; 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting; 20/03/2018 Dover Microsystems Expands Team; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/

ARMANINO FOODS OF DISTINCTION INC NEW C (OTCMKTS:AMNF) had an increase of 3.96% in short interest. AMNF’s SI was 10,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.96% from 10,100 shares previously. With 43,500 avg volume, 0 days are for ARMANINO FOODS OF DISTINCTION INC NEW C (OTCMKTS:AMNF)’s short sellers to cover AMNF’s short positions. It closed at $3.58 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased Class C stake by 30 shares to 50 valued at $944,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) stake by 24,237 shares and now owns 33,278 shares. Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) was reduced too.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.26 million activity. Cabrera Ivonne M had sold 7,272 shares worth $641,609 on Tuesday, February 12. Kloosterboer Jay L had sold 12,363 shares worth $1.08M on Tuesday, February 5. $196,713 worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) was sold by Kosinski Anthony K. The insider Spurgeon William sold $1.14M.

Among 3 analysts covering Dover (NYSE:DOV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Dover had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, March 8 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $101 target in Monday, April 22 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 0.01% or 81,954 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 21,800 shares. Cincinnati Ins Co reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Somerville Kurt F holds 0.05% or 2,740 shares. California-based Ashfield Cap Prns Lc has invested 0.29% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Co accumulated 12 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Texas Yale Capital Corporation reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 97,042 shares. Moreover, Woodstock has 0.06% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Convergence Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,164 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Utah Retirement System has 0.05% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 27,315 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.06% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Destination Wealth Mgmt accumulated 17 shares or 0% of the stock. Cleararc Incorporated owns 3,519 shares.

