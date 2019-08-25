Heritage Wealth Advisors Upped Chevron (CVX) Holding; Southeastern Asset Management Cut By $48.14 Million Its Mattel (MAT) Holding

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased Chevron Corporation (CVX) stake by 2.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired 178 shares as Chevron Corporation (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 8,188 shares with $1.01B value, up from 8,010 last quarter. Chevron Corporation now has $218.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.46M shares traded or 34.10% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased Mattel Inc. (MAT) stake by 10.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 4.01M shares as Mattel Inc. (MAT)’s stock rose 21.26%. The Southeastern Asset Management Inc holds 35.84 million shares with $465.86 million value, down from 39.85M last quarter. Mattel Inc. now has $3.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.90% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 8.86M shares traded or 15.81% up from the average. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 19/04/2018 – Mattel: Georgiadis to Pursue New Opportunity in Technology Sector; 14/03/2018 – Mattel Nominates New Board Members; 26/04/2018 – Mattel 1Q Loss $311.3M; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Mattel’s Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Bonds To B1; Affirms Other Ratings; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR: Mattel Rtgs On Wtch Neg On Toys “R” Us Liquidation Plan; 17/05/2018 – MATTEL TOLD MGA IN LETTER NOT INTERESTED IN FURTHER DISCUSSIONS; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL’S INCOMING CHAIRMAN KREIZ SAID TO BE IN LINE FOR CEO JOB; 16/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES MATTEL’S CFR TO Ba3, RATINGS PLACED ON REVIE; 19/04/2018 – Mattel Appoints Ynon Kreiz CEO, Replacing Margo Georgiadis — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Mexican artist Frida Kahlo’s family says judge blocks improper use of brand

Among 10 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Chevron Corp has $16500 highest and $130 lowest target. $141.90’s average target is 23.20% above currents $115.18 stock price. Chevron Corp had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Mizuho. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. $502,074 worth of stock was bought by REED DEBRA L on Wednesday, August 7.

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased Vanguard Total International Stock Etf (VXUS) stake by 621 shares to 12,483 valued at $647.87 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Enterprise Prd Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:EPD) stake by 30,754 shares and now owns 45,899 shares. Energy Transfer Equity Lp (NYSE:ETE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MAT shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.